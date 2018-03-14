FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect Thursday morning

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for all counties in the Midlands.

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for all counties in the Midlands.

It’s another morning of freezing temperatures as we’ll see lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The good news is temperatures will greatly improve over the next few days as we’ll start to see warmer days and nights.

However, our chance of rain will increase as well through the weekend.

High pressure to our south will switch winds to the southwest. By the afternoon, it will become windy and warmer (Lake Wind Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 p.m.)

Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Highs near 70 today. Middle 70s by tomorrow.

A weak cold front will be here by Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day.) This will spark off showers and an isolated thunderstorm midday through afternoon.

Sunday looks a bit drier before a stronger cold front arrives by Monday into Tuesday, giving us a better chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast:



Today: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs upper 60s to Near 70. Winds SW 15-20 (Gust up to 30mph)



Tonight: Clear. Breezy early, not as cold, Lows lower to middle 40s



Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs middle 70s



Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Midday through Afternoon) Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 40%



Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 70

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

