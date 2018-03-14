FIRST ALERT: Fire danger in effect for much of SC

RED FLAG WARNING-FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 7 P.M. FOR MUCH OF SOUTH CAROLINA

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDS

It's wonderful Carolina sunshine for the rest of our Thursday and much warmer temperatures!

High pressure to our south will switch winds to the southwest during the day and it will be windy!

Some wind will gust up to 30 mph at times. Highs will be near 70 degrees today with some lower 70s in a few places.

The wind is the reason for our Lake Wind Advisory as well as the Red Flag Warning (Fire Danger.)

Wind, along with very dry conditions, could lead to any burning outdoors to quickly spread. It’s best not to burn at all today into this evening.

A weak cold front will be here by Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day.) This will spark off showers and an isolated thunderstorm midday through afternoon.

Sunday looks a bit drier before a stronger cold front arrives by Monday into Tuesday, giving us a better chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High Near 70. Winds SW 15-20 (Gust up to 30mph)

Tonight: Clear. Breezy early, not as cold, Lows lower to middle 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs middle 70s

Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Midday through Afternoon) Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 40%

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 70

