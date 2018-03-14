FIRST ALERT: Fire danger in effect for much of SC

The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
A 17-year-old Columbia High School student has been charged with threatening to shoot up his school.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Two A.C. Flora High School students have been arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff Department.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for all counties in the Midlands.More >>
