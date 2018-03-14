New survey ranks Columbia as one of the 'Fattest Cities in America'

Here in the Midlands, we love to enjoy some good southern cookin’! Unfortunately, a recent survey has ranked Columbia as one of the “fattest cities in America.”

Columbia ranks as the eleventh fattest city in America, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The site compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across 18 key indicators of weight-related problems. The dataset ranges from share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

Greenville, SC came in at number 14 while Myrtle Beach sits at 29. Charleston holds onto the 32 spot.

The number one spot on the list went to Little Rock, Arkansas. Columbia was the highest rated city in South Carolina.

