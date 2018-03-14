This could be the ONE CHANCE to bring beer yoga to Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

This could be the ONE CHANCE to bring beer yoga to Columbia

Two words: Beer yoga.  It could become more of a thing in the Cola City, but they need your help. Two words: Beer yoga.  It could become more of a thing in the Cola City, but they need your help.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two words: Beer yoga. 

It could become more of a thing in the Cola City, but they need your help. See Palmetto Weekend's plea to make more cool things happen in Columbia - check it out here. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly