Midlands organizations join forces to help end homelessness

Midlands non-profit “Homeless No More” announced that it is taking Columbia's Family Shelter under its umbrella.

The announcement took place on the Family Shelter Campus located on Two Notch Road. The moment is notable because Family Shelter is currently Columbia's only emergency shelter for families.

Homeless No More is the parent organization to St. Lawrence Place and Live Oak Place, two organizations that serve homeless families in transition.

By adding Family Shelter under its wing, Homeless No More says it will be able to meet the immediate need of emergency services, something they couldn't do before.

“We will increase capacity. And what that means is a family will not stay in emergency shelter for as long. That family will get the quick and emergency needs met and then can go on to the next step, which would be St. Lawrence Place and then more permanent housing after that even, with affordable housing at Live Oak Place,” Lila Anna Sauls, president and CEO of Homeless No More, said.

Officials say the goal has now been met to unite the shelters and make a much more seamless transition from basic assistance to housing assistance. It’s a change that will matter,

Homeless No More officials say 80 percent of families who receive the services they need do not access the system again.

Family Shelter began operation in 1979 as part of the Providence Home, a shelter for homeless men and women.

Homeless No More has been serving the Midlands area since 2016.

You can learn about the different services offered by calling 803-256-3999.

