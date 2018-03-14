FIRST ALERT: Fires could quickly get out of hand Thursday

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of the Midlands Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.

Heads up! Fires could quickly get out of hand Thursday afternoon and evening.

In fact, we're expecting winds from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 and 30 mph. Relative humidity values could fall as low as 15 to 25 percent.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, and careful around open flames, like grills. Also, make sure you properly throw away your cigarette butts.

