Dreher students take part in National School Walkout with walk-in

School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
Retired teacher Tracy Barnes says she was compelled in the middle of the night to stand for 17 minutes outside Spring Valley High School on Wednesday morning.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Heads up! Fires could quickly get out of hand Thursday afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of the Midlands Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
Here in the Midlands, we love to enjoy some good southern cookin’! Unfortunately, a recent survey has ranked Columbia as one of the “fattest cities in America.”More >>
Midlands non-profit “Homeless No More” announced that it is taking Columbia's Family Shelter under its umbrella.More >>
Dreher High School students opted to stay indoors for National School Walkout Day. Those who chose to participate gathered inside the school’s auditorium, sitting in silence for about 17 minutes.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler received high marks throughout her tenure as an administrator at the Lexington Two high school up until she was fired for having an "unprofessional relationship" with a student.More >>
