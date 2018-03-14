Records: Dawn Diimmler was told to create a 'healthy balance/boundaries' with students in performance review

Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler received high marks throughout her tenure as an administrator at the Lexington Two high school up until she was fired for having an "unprofessional relationship" with a student.

Documents released by the district from a Freedom of Information Act request show five years of stellar reviews for Diimmler from 2013 to 2017.

Diimmler's boss, Airport Principal Brad Coleman, performed all her reviews and repeatedly rated that her performance "exceeds" standards set by the district.

"Mrs. Diimmler excels in all aspects of her job," Coleman wrote in a 2013 review. "Her strengths include effective communication, student relations, and problem solving. She exceeds my expectations in all areas."

Throughout her tenure at Airport, Diimmler received high marks in the 32 different markers she was evaluated under. In her 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 reviews, she received "exceeds" remarks on all 32 criteria.

Her performance appeared to have dipped slightly in 2016-2017, the records indicated, as she received "satisfactory" remarks on seven of those 32 criteria.

Coleman, in his report, discussed areas of growth for Diimmler.

"Future growth opportunities suggested include a healthy balance/boundaries with the time she devotes to students," Coleman wrote.

Allegations of a relationship with a 19-year-old student that began in 2017 put her under investigation by district officials in January 2018. Those allegations were escalated after district officials found a voicemail reportedly from Diimmler to the student's mother where she claimed to be in love with him.

Diimmler was terminated days later before she fell under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, who later charged her -- alongside the Columbia Police Department -- with sexual battery of a student.

She was freed by a Lexington County judge on a $30,000 cash surety bond.

