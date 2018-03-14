Father of former Gamecocks standout Alaina Coates dies prior to a single-vehicle crash

A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.More >>
A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler received high marks throughout her tenure as an administrator at the Lexington Two high school up until she was fired for having an "unprofessional relationship" with a student.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler received high marks throughout her tenure as an administrator at the Lexington Two high school up until she was fired for having an "unprofessional relationship" with a student.More >>
Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.More >>
Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The father of former Gamecocks women's basketball player Alaina Coates tragically passed away in Blythewood on Tuesday.More >>
The father of former Gamecocks women's basketball player Alaina Coates tragically passed away in Blythewood on Tuesday.More >>
Riverbanks Zoo says its latest ultrasound with 12-year-old gorilla Kazi has let them better pinpoint her expected due date!More >>
Riverbanks Zoo says its latest ultrasound with 12-year-old gorilla Kazi has let them better pinpoint her expected due date!More >>
A man who was stabbed on March 8 during a carjacking that occurred near Simmons Street and Bluff Road has died and has been identified.More >>
A man who was stabbed on March 8 during a carjacking that occurred near Simmons Street and Bluff Road has died and has been identified.More >>
Retired teacher Tracy Barnes says she was compelled in the middle of the night to stand for 17 minutes outside Spring Valley High School on Wednesday morning.More >>
Retired teacher Tracy Barnes says she was compelled in the middle of the night to stand for 17 minutes outside Spring Valley High School on Wednesday morning.More >>