Father of former Gamecocks standout Alaina Coates dies prior to a single-vehicle crash

The father of former Gamecocks women's basketball player Alaina Coates tragically passed away in Blythewood on Tuesday.

Gary Coates, 55, of Irmo, suffered from cardiac arrest while driving along Links Crossing Drive in Blythewood. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Coates died at the scene and there was no trauma to him from the accident.

The Richland County Coroner's Office has ruled Coates's death natural.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, per their protocol.

