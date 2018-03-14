Seniors at Gilbert High School hold 'power lessons in kindness' on National Walkout Day

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday. (Source: Desirae Gostlin/WIS)

Instead, they will talk with fellow classmates about the impacts of being kind to others and the positive effects it can have on grades and overall school climate.

The 15-minute long “power lessons in kindness” will take place in several classes at the high school. During them, seniors will talk about the impact of acts of kindness they say is often overlooked.

Students across the nation are participating in #NationalWalkOutDay but students at Gilbert HS are choosing to focus on the impact of kindness, which they say is often overlooked @wis10 pic.twitter.com/8PVri41kdg — Desirae Gostlin (@DesiraeGostlin) March 14, 2018

