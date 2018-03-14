Sumter school bus driver charged after bus crash

Sumter School District bus driver Lillie McFadden has been charged with driving too fast for conditions after a school bus crashed into a ditch.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 12 at Highway 378 and Highway 53.

The bus was carrying 36 students when it ran off the road and hit several trees, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.

There are no reported injuries from this accident.

