Sumter school bus driver charged after bus crash

The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Alpina Court.More >>
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Alpina Court.More >>
City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.More >>
City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.More >>
Deputies are investigating the fourth armed robbery in just over 24 hours in Richland County.More >>
Deputies are investigating the fourth armed robbery in just over 24 hours in Richland County.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office and the Columbia Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the February death of a 3-month-old baby boy.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office and the Columbia Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the February death of a 3-month-old baby boy.More >>
A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.More >>
A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.More >>
Moving at the Speed of Life. It's what a group wanting to empower women, men and families wants to do with you next week.More >>
Moving at the Speed of Life. It's what a group wanting to empower women, men and families wants to do with you next week.More >>
Sumter School District bus driver Lillie McFadden has been charged with driving too fast for conditions after a school bus crashed into a ditch.More >>
Sumter School District bus driver Lillie McFadden has been charged with driving too fast for conditions after a school bus crashed into a ditch.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>