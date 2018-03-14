Moving at the Speed of Life -- Group seeks to empower all through community

Moving at the Speed of Life. It's what a group wanting to empower women, men and families wants to do with you next week.
Daybreak Ministries is holding a banquet for the community to raise money for their organization. They envision a community where every person is transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ and empowered to make Christ-centered choices that lead to an abundant life for the individual, their families and the life of the unborn.
The 35th annual banquet, Moving at the Speed of Life, is Thursday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. It's at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street in downtown Columbia. The event is free to attend. You do need to register though. Go to https://www.columbiaconventioncenter.com/2018-annual-daybreak-banquet-moving-speed-life.
Get more information by calling 803-771-6634 or going to http://www.daybreakcola.org/.
Their mission is to empower women, men and families in the Midlands to choose the most positive, healthy, abundant life for themselves and the unborn by providing exceptional care, education, and medical information about sexual health and pregnancy. Brennan Aschleman and Linzy Laird of the organization say the group has done so much to further this mission in the last year and that they're not slowing down as they are "moving at the speed of life."
The Daybreak LifeCare Center offers pregnancy testing, educates on options available for the pregnancy, STD and STI testing and support for men as they tackle the questions on a woman's pregnancy. All services are free of charge and confidential. Aschleman and Laird say they are focused on the person who walks in their doors.
Daybreak Ministries is happy to announce they are officially going mobile with a Mobile Medical Unit from Save the Storks! There is much on the horizon in 2018 and they invite you to come join in the celebration of all the work God continues to do through Daybreak Ministries.
