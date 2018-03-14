23-year-old identified in Lexington County collision

The victim who died in a Lexington County crash on March 13 has been identified.

Shakel Duane Cannon, 23, of Gaston died at the scene due to injuries, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The incident occurred on March 13 at 5:23 p.m. on the 300 block of Glenn Road in West Columbia.

Cannon's vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole when he over corrected. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cannon was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The accident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

