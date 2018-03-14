FIRST ALERT: March snow in the Midlands? Parts of SC saw festive flurries Wednesday morning

Don't be surprised if you see a few snow showers today as more cold air moves into the Midlands.

What a cold stretch of weather we’ve seen here in the Midlands the past couple of days.

Well, a weak cold front will move through the state this morning bringing with it gusty Northwest winds making it feel much colder than what the thermometer is reading.

A front sliding through has caused a few snow showers near the North Carolina line in Lancaster, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Darlington and Florence counties between 7 a.m. 9 a.m.

We’re not expecting any accumulation as temperatures are too mild at the surface. Visibility may be reduced from time to time during a snow shower but as far as roads were slippery, you don’t have anything to worry about!

Highs Wednesday afternoon will only get into the low 50s but it will feel much colder because of the wind. Dress for the 40s. The cold front will cause a brief period of snow showers in the Midlands, especially the further North you live towards North Carolina.

Make sure you bundle up!

