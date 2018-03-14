Crews on the scene of structure fire in West Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crews on the scene of structure fire in West Columbia

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Fire Service is on the scene of a structure fire at the 1500 block of Coolbreeze Drive in West Columbia. 

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

There are no details of injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

