Crews on the scene of structure fire in West Columbia

Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Lexington County Fire Service is on the scene of a structure fire at the 1500 block of Coolbreeze Drive in West Columbia.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
Chris Wooten is now the Republican nominee for the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 69 seat that was left vacant by former representative Rick Quinn following a corruption investigation.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
Before the absentee ballots were completely counted, Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory over Republican Rick Saccone in a tighter-than-tight Pennsylvania congressional election; Saccone has not conceded.More >>
Walmart will soon go head-to-head with retailers like Amazon in a nationwide expansion of its online delivery service.More >>
City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.More >>
