Two more armed robberies in Richland County under investigation

City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.

One armed robbery happened at Q Computer Solutions on Two Notch Road.

Another armed robbery happened at Latino Used Cars on Leaside Drive.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time. There are also no reported injuries.

Police continue to investigate four armed robberies in this area that occurred over the weekend.

