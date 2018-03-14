Police arrest man after recover $30,000 in drugs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police arrest man after recover $30,000 in drugs

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: South Congaree PD) (Source: South Congaree PD)
SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) -

A man was arrested by the South Congaree Police Department on Monday night on multiple drug charges. 

Officers stopped Andres Rodriguez in South Congaree at Highway 302 and Pine Street for a traffic stop. Authorities were able to seize about $30,000 of cocaine and crack cocaine during the stop. 

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, and a few other charges. 

