FIRST ALERT: Showers might put a damper on your St. Patrick's Day plans

Heads up! If you have any outdoor plans for St. Patrick's Day, have your rain gear handy.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through the Midlands.

Right now, rain chances are at 30 percent Saturday, but we'll continue to keep an eye on it. Otherwise ,expect more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

So, if you're gong to be celebrating the holiday at the annual St. Pat's event in Columbia's Five Points District, make sure you have your rain jacket or umbrella in arm's reach.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates over the next few days.