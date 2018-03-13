One dead, two injured after collision in Lexington County

A collision on Glenn Road has taken the life of one motorist and injured two passengers on Tuesday.

Lance Corporal David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling along Glenn Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the SUV then went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Lance Cpl. Jones said the two passengers inside the vehicle have been taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention for serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.

