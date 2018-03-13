Staley issues ticket challenge to USC fans ahead of NCAA tournam - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Staley issues ticket challenge to USC fans ahead of NCAA tournament

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Dawn Staley (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

For the last three seasons, South Carolina has been the top program in the country when it comes to attendance in women’s basketball games.

Dawn Staley would like to make sure that doesn’t change when the Women’s NCAA Tournament comes to Columbia this weekend.

The Gamecocks head coach has issued a challenge to fans that could ultimately benefit families in the community. For every NCAA Tournament ticket purchased for games at Colonial Life Arena, Staley will donate a ticket to families in the area.

The challenge comes a day after Staley told fans about the number of tickets Mississippi State sold to fill Humphrey Coliseum.

“Mississippi State has sold over 10,000 tickets,” Staley told fans Monday after the Gamecocks learned they’d take on North Carolina A&T in the opening round of the Albany Regional. “We won’t be outdone. I don’t care if it’s one ticket over whatever they have. We want to win that battle.”

More than 6,000 tickets have been sold so far, according to Staley. However, she’s still looking for that number to increase.

South Carolina, a No. 2 seed in this year's tournament, will open the Women’s NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena against North Carolina A&T on Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

General admission seating is available for $15 (adult) for the first round (both games) and $12 (adult) for the second round. Youth, University faculty/staff, and group pricing are also available.

Booklets for the entire weekend are available for $23 and include a general admission ticket for each round. Purchase ticket booklets by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, visiting the Colonial Life Arena box office during regular business hours or going online at GamecocksOnline.com. Single-session tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.

