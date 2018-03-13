RUNOFF RESULTS: Wooten wins SC House runoff election for District 69

Chris Wooten is now the Republican nominee for the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 69 seat that was left vacant by former representative Rick Quinn following a corruption investigation.

The people of Lexington County have spoken, giving Wooten a victory with 55 percent of the votes counted in Tuesday's runoff election.

Wooten is currently running unopposed for the seat, which will be decided in a general election on May 1. However, a Democratic competitor could emerge before the general election and the public has the option to write in a candidate.

House Seat 69 covers portions of Lexington and West Columbia up to portions of the Lexington side of Lake Murray.

