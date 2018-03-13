RUNOFF RESULTS: Wooten wins SC House runoff election for District 69

Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Get ready and plan ahead for another freeze as we move into your Wednesday.More >>
Get ready and plan ahead for another freeze as we move into your Wednesday.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.More >>
York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.More >>
York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
A collision on Glenn Road has taken the life of one motorist and injured two passengers on Tuesday.More >>
A collision on Glenn Road has taken the life of one motorist and injured two passengers on Tuesday.More >>
Lanes are now back open after a vehicle fire on I-77SB near Killian Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.More >>
Lanes are now back open after a vehicle fire on I-77SB near Killian Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.More >>