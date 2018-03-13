What's the safest city in South Carolina? How about the Midlands?

What are the safest cities in South Carolina?

Alarms.org put together a list based on the number of violent and property crimes per one thousand people.

Topping the list - Bluffton, SC. According to the list, the town's crime rates were significantly lower than the state's average.

The first Midlands place on the list? The town of Lexington, making number 12 on the list.

Irmo comes in at number 15. Sumter and Newberry come in at 18 and 19. Columbia is number 27 on the list.

And finally, Myrtle Beach rounds out the list at number 34.

You can see the full study here.

