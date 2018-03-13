WATCH LIVE: I-26 road widening public hearing begins at 6 p.m.

A public hearing underway for Midlands residents to learn more about a proposed plan to widen I-26.

It's a story we've covered for months now. The widening would run from about a mile and a half west of exit 85 for Little Mountain to near exit 101 for Broad River Road.

A presentation on the project will begin at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.