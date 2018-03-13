M.A.D.D. front and center to improve SC drunk driving laws

The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or M.A.D.D., was in court on Tuesday calling for improved drunk driving laws in South Carolina.

The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or M.A.D.D., was in court on Tuesday calling for improved drunk driving laws in South Carolina.

The group is hoping to push a bill through a Senate judiciary committee that would install ignition interlocks for six months for someone who has been convicted of a DUI.

A reading of the bill took place at the state house. The locks would be in place instead of the driver losing their driving privileges.

Their only limitation is that the car will not start if alcohol is detected on their breath.

A study shows that ignition interlocks have prevented over 6.000 attempts to drive drunk in our state over the past 11 years.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.