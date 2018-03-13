FIRST ALERT: It's getting cold again! A Freeze Warning goes into effect Wednesday AM

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Midlands Wednesday morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking temperatures as low as 30 degrees for parts of the Midlands by the morning.

With clear skies and temperatures that cold, some crops and sensitive plants could be damaged, so plan ahead. Also, make sure your pets have a warm place to go.

Temperatures will climb into the low and mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. But don't put away your winter coat just yet.

We're expecting another freeze Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s. Freeze Warnings are likely again. We'll keep an eye on it.

