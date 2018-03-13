FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for Wednesday morning

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Midlands Wednesday morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. We won't warm up too much today with highs only getting into the low 50s with a gusty and chilly NW wind.

Mostly sunny skies through the day today but still dress for the 40s with the wind.

Another cold night with a freeze warning is likely as we go into tonight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to low 30s again.

We'll see more sunshine for the afternoon, but once again, it will be breezy with a NW wind eventually shifting to the SW for the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid 60s on Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s by Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A few more showers will move in with a cold front late Friday night into Saturday.

More unsettled weather comes in Monday with rain.

