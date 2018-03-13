FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for Wednesday morning

Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
Before the absentee ballots were completely counted, Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory over Republican Rick Saccone in a tighter-than-tight Pennsylvania congressional election; Saccone has not conceded.More >>
Before the absentee ballots were completely counted, Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory over Republican Rick Saccone in a tighter-than-tight Pennsylvania congressional election; Saccone has not conceded.More >>
Walmart will soon go head-to-head with retailers like Amazon in a nationwide expansion of its online delivery service.More >>
Walmart will soon go head-to-head with retailers like Amazon in a nationwide expansion of its online delivery service.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 1529 Coolbreeze Drive in West Columbia.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 1529 Coolbreeze Drive in West Columbia.More >>
City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.More >>
City of Columbia and Richland County Dispatch have confirmed two armed robberies that happened Tuesday night.More >>
Pi is approximately 3.14159. Round it down to two decimal points and you get 3.14. That’s why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14).More >>
Pi is approximately 3.14159. Round it down to two decimal points and you get 3.14. That’s why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14).More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
To make roads, bridges, and other ways of transportation safer in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster is promoting the Palmetto State poise itself for a piece of the $1.5 trillion dollars President Trump hopes Congress will free up.More >>
To make roads, bridges, and other ways of transportation safer in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster is promoting the Palmetto State poise itself for a piece of the $1.5 trillion dollars President Trump hopes Congress will free up.More >>
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>