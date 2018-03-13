Human remains found in Sumter woods belong to a white male, police say

The skeletal remains found by children off of Gaines Road on Sunday have been identified as belonging to a middle-aged white male, according to preliminary autopsy results.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office conducted the autopsy today in Newberry and say that the male may have been between 55 and 60 years old.

The coroner's office and Sumter Police are attempting to locate dental records of area missing people to compare with the remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

