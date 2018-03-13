Repeat Lexington drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kenneth Looney was sentenced to 15 years for drug distribution charges. The pictured meth was found after a search warrant was conducted. (Source: Eleventh Circuit Judicial Court)

A drug dealer peddling methamphetamine and heroin has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple "intent to distribute" charges stemming from his 2017 arrest.

Kenneth Charles Looney, 42, filed a guilty plea ahead of his trial date for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine - 2nd offense; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon.

Looney was arrested in May of 2017 when Lexington County investigators executed a search warrant on a Cunningham Road residence that revealed Looney in possession of four times the "legal inference weight" for "black tar" heroin and over five grams of "ice," a common form of methamphetamine.

Looney also had over $4,000, small plastic bags and digital scales which, when all are present in association with illegal narcotics, leads to distribution charges. Among the seized was a loaded .40-caliber Taurus pistol, which was illegal as he had already been convicted of drug trafficking in the past.

"We take cases like Looney's very seriously in our Circuit as the State's death rate due to heroin and opioid overdoes has exceeded the state's homicide rate in recent years," Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Melanie Graham said. "This case is an excellent example of the continued dedication Lexington County's NET has shown in combatting this epidemic."

