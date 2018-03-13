Person removed from elevator shaft with life-threatening injuries at Midlands plant

A person with life-threatening injuries had to be extricated from an elevator shaft at a Lexington County plant, according to county officials.

County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the Lexington County Fire Service and EMS responded to the Diamond Pet Food plant in Gaston around 11:30 a.m. due to an "on-site incident with entrapment."

Cahill said the patient was removed from the shaft, stabilized, and sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details remain limited.

