We're one week away from a big, contentious decision on Dreher High School

Dreher High School students and the booster club want more space for athletics, but they are running into push back from neighbors. (Source: WIS)

Dreher High School students and the school's booster club want to build several athletic facilities on the Millwood Drive campus, but they are running into pushback from concerned homeowners in the area.

The controversy has consumed the area and even City of Columbia leaders who will have a public meeting to discuss granting a zoning permit to the plan on March 20 at 7 p.m.

Neighbors who oppose the plan worry about noise and lights from the additional facilities - a JV soccer field, several tennis courts, and other facilities.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin supports the students, according to a tweet in response to a parent in the area.

Please redirect your energies ma’am. I’ve always supported the students @dreherbooster — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) March 7, 2018

We'll have more on this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.