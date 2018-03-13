Iconic Steve Miller Band returns to CLA this summer with Peter F - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Iconic Steve Miller Band returns to CLA this summer with Peter Frampton

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Steve Miller Band announced a summer 2018 tour that includes a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, July 18 with Peter Frampton.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have more information on tickets and check out our Facebook post below on how YOU can enter to win through the WIS News 10 mobile app. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

