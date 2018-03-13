Iowa-based conservative group releases one of first SC governor's race ads

Gov. Henry McMaster (L) is fighting off a contender from his right flank in Catherine Templeton (R) (Source: WIS)

An Iowa-based conservative political action committee has released one of the first ads of the June 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

The American Future Fund's ad, titled "Buzz Saw," highlights the campaign of Catherine Templeton, the former head of DHEC and LLR.

The ad talks up Templeton's campaign while referring to current GOP Gov. Henry McMaster as "another good ol' boy."

"Catherine Templeton will take on the politics as usual in South Carolina," the ad begins.

The American Future Fund, according to OpenSecrets.org, "received more than 92 percent of its 2012 revenues from two organizations connected to Charles and David Koch."

The Koch brothers have founded and given substantial amounts of their own fortunes to conservative and libertarian causes for decades.

Templeton faces McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill for the GOP nomination in the June primary.

