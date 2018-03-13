March 13 is National K9 Veterans Day! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

March 13 is National K9 Veterans Day!

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
It's National K9 Veterans Day, meaning it's time to celebrate the nation's finest dogs. 

March 13 is set as National K9 Veterans Day because it was the start of the U.S. Army's K9 Corps in 1942.

Since then, millions of dogs have served in the military at home or abroad.

