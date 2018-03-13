March 13 is National K9 Veterans Day!

Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
Trump announced in a tweet that he was nominating CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson as secretary of state. Another State Department staffer was fired hours later.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.
Protecting our children at school: It's become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.
Deputies are investigating the fourth armed robbery in just over 24 hours in Richland County.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.
School districts in the Midlands will have to decide on National Walkout Day whether to support or discipline potential student demonstrators.
