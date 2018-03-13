WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to host roundtable on President Trump's infrastructure plan

Gov. Henry McMaster will host a roundtable discussion on President Trump's infrastructure plan with James Ray, Special Advisor to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao for Infrastructure, South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, local government officials, and business leaders from around the state on Tuesday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

"If and when President Trump's infrastructure plan becomes law, South Carolina is going to be one of the first states to submit a cohesive plan that addresses our needs in a way that will benefit as many South Carolinians as possible," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Building and maintaining our infrastructure is critically important to maintaining our state's strong position in a global economy, and I am grateful for President Trump's leadership."

