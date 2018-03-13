Fourth armed robbery in more than 24 hours under investigation i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fourth armed robbery in more than 24 hours under investigation in Richland County

By Laurin Barnes, Assignments Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Deputies are investigating the fourth armed robbery in just over 24 hours in Richland County.

The latest happened Monday night at around 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Longtown Road.

The sheriff’s department says multiple people with handguns entered the convenience store and demanded money. They got away with cash and other items.

This is just the most recent armed robbery in the county.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Richland County deputies responded to the MoneyGram on Beltline Boulevard after armed suspects stole over $14,000 in cash.

In surveillance video obtained from one of the businesses robbed by two suspects, the video depicts them entering through the front door, with one pointing a gun at the employee behind the counter. He then jumps over the counter and orders the employee to put the cash on the front counter. About five minutes later, the two suspects exit through the front door.

Also on Sunday night, deputies say armed robbers entered the Shell Gas station on Clemson road taking approximately $160 and a pack of cigarettes.

Deputies are also investigating an armed robbery at the BP on Two Notch Road that happened at 1:45 a.m. Monday where the suspects stuffed cash in their bookbags and took off.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has not said whether the four incidents are related. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:52:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • Person removed from elevator shaft with life-threatening injuries at Midlands plant

    Person removed from elevator shaft with life-threatening injuries at Midlands plant

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:02:42 GMT
    (Source: Lexington County)(Source: Lexington County)
    (Source: Lexington County)(Source: Lexington County)

    A person with life-threatening injuries had to be extricated from an elevator shaft at a Lexington County plant, according to county officials. 

    More >>

    A person with life-threatening injuries had to be extricated from an elevator shaft at a Lexington County plant, according to county officials. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to host roundtable on President Trump's infrastructure plan

    WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to host roundtable on President Trump's infrastructure plan

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:02:14 GMT
    Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)
    Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)

    Gov. Henry McMaster will host a roundtable discussion on President Trump's infrastructure plan with James Ray, Special Advisor to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao for Infrastructure, South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, local government officials, and business leaders from around the state on Tuesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will host a roundtable discussion on President Trump's infrastructure plan with James Ray, Special Advisor to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao for Infrastructure, South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, local government officials, and business leaders from around the state on Tuesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly