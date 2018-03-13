Fourth armed robbery in more than 24 hours under investigation in Richland County

Deputies are investigating the fourth armed robbery in just over 24 hours in Richland County.

The latest happened Monday night at around 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Longtown Road.

The sheriff’s department says multiple people with handguns entered the convenience store and demanded money. They got away with cash and other items.

This is just the most recent armed robbery in the county.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Richland County deputies responded to the MoneyGram on Beltline Boulevard after armed suspects stole over $14,000 in cash.

In surveillance video obtained from one of the businesses robbed by two suspects, the video depicts them entering through the front door, with one pointing a gun at the employee behind the counter. He then jumps over the counter and orders the employee to put the cash on the front counter. About five minutes later, the two suspects exit through the front door.

Also on Sunday night, deputies say armed robbers entered the Shell Gas station on Clemson road taking approximately $160 and a pack of cigarettes.

Deputies are also investigating an armed robbery at the BP on Two Notch Road that happened at 1:45 a.m. Monday where the suspects stuffed cash in their bookbags and took off.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has not said whether the four incidents are related.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

