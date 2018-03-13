One student transported to urgent care after Lexington school bus crash

One student has been transported to urgent care as a precaution following an accident involving two cars and a school bus Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Calks Ferry Road around 6:30 a.m.

There are no serious injuries according to Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lexington School District One spokesperson Mary Beth Hill confirmed that the accident did involve a Lexington County school bus.

The bus driver and 22 elementary students were on board when the collision took place at 1650 Calks Ferry Road.

As a precaution, one fifth-grade student was transported to Lexington Medical Center’s Urgent Care to be checked out, according to Hill.

A replacement bus picked up the other 21 students and took them to Gilbert Primary and Gilbert Elementary where they are being rechecked by the schools’ nurses.

Both schools contacted the students’ parents by telephone.

