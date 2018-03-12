Interim leader names 'low enrollment 'schools to consolidate in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Interim leader names 'low enrollment 'schools to consolidate in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A proposal to consolidate low-enrollment schools in Sumter County was proposed by Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm as a way to enhance educational opportunities in there.
 
Hamm pushed the idea Monday at the district's school board meeting.

The proposal would move Mayewood Middle School to R.E. Davis Elementary; Rafting Creek Elementary would move to Hillcrest Middle to form College Preparatory Magnet schools. Finally, F.J. DeLaine would combine with Cherryvale Elementary to form a STEM school.
 
The Sumter School District will be hosting public forums starting this week for parents to give feedback. 

The school district will host four Community Conversation Sessions at 7 PM on the following dates: 

  • Thursday, March 15 - Sumter High School Commons Area
  • Monday, March 19 - Cherryvale Elementary School Multipurpose Room
  • Tuesday, March 20 - R.E. Davis Elementary School Cafeteria
  • Thursday, March 22 - Hillcrest Middle School

