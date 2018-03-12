Collision on I-26 blocks all lanes near Piney Grove Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision on I-26 blocks all lanes near Piney Grove Road

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A collision on I-26 is forcing motorists to find alternate routes to get to their destinations.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes near mile marker 104 have been blocked because of the collision. At this point, no injuries have been reported.

Motorists in the area are urged to use caution as they seek alternate routes.

