The death of a 3-month-old child has CPD and the coroner's office investigating

The Richland County Coroner's Office and the Columbia Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the late February death of a 3-month-old baby boy.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Cherry Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 21. Per protocol, SLED was also notified of 3-month-old Safarii Ju’elz Taylor's death.

Safarii died in late February and the cause of his death has not been released.

Details are limited on this investigation at this time and neither office said who is being investigated.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.