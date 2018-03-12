CPD, coroner's office investigate the death of Midlands infant

A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.More >>
UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.More >>
If Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels interests you, don't worry, it's still in the headlines.More >>
If Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels interests you, don't worry, it's still in the headlines.More >>
A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!More >>
A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A proposal to consolidate low-enrollment schools in Sumter County was proposed by Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm as a way to enhance educational opportunities in there.More >>
A proposal to consolidate low-enrollment schools in Sumter County was proposed by Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm as a way to enhance educational opportunities in there.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
A collision on I-26 is forcing motorists to find alternate routes to get to their destinations.More >>
A collision on I-26 is forcing motorists to find alternate routes to get to their destinations.More >>
Lanes are now back open after a vehicle fire on I-77SB near Killian Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.More >>
Lanes are now back open after a vehicle fire on I-77SB near Killian Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.More >>