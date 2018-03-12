The runoff election for SC House District 69 is Tuesday - here's who is in the race

The results are in and it looks like there will be a runoff election for the South Carolina House Seat left vacant when Rick Quinn resigned late last year. (Source: WIS)

People living in Lexington County will head back to the polls.

A runoff election will determine who will represent the Republicans in the race for the House District 69 seat, former State Representative Rick Quinn's seat, which he vacated after a corruption probe.

The runoff comes down to Chris Wooten and Anne Marie Eckstorm Green.

No Democrats have entered the race for the vacant seat but that could change before the general election May 1.

There will also be a spot where people can write in a candidate on that May 1st ballot as well.

House Seat 69 covers portions of Lexington and West Columbia up to portions of the Lexington side of Lake Murray.

