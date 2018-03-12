WATCH LIVE TONIGHT - Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children forum on WIS

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday. (Source: Desirae Gostlin/WIS)

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday. (Source: Desirae Gostlin/WIS)

Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.

Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.

This week WIS is taking a closer look at how local leaders, law enforcement, students and teachers are dealing with the issue of violence at school.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the livestream by clicking here.

We will have an in-depth discussion and dig into the issues surrounding security at our schools in the Midlands. Our special report – Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children” airs Wednesday night at 7 p.m. right here on WIS.

Be sure to watch "Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children" right here on WIS and LIVE on our WIS mobile app.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.