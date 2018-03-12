WATCH - Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children forum

A group of seniors at Gilbert High School elected not to walk out of school on Wednesday.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.
Two A.C. Flora High School students have been arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff Department.
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Protecting our children at school: It's become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.
Most parents agree they want what's best for their child, especially when it comes to healthcare. But inside the State House, there's disagreement on how to best get autism treatment available to more South Carolina families.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.
Gray Collegiate has felt the effects of gun violence firsthand and that was apparent on Wednesday as several dozen students walked out to protest at the flagpole.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
