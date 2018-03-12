COMING UP - Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children forum on WIS

Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.

Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.

This week WIS is taking a closer look at how local leaders, law enforcement, students and teachers are dealing with the issue of violence at school.

We will have an in-depth discussion and dig into the issues surrounding security at our schools in the Midlands. Our special report – Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children” airs Wednesday night at 7 p.m. right here on WIS.

Be sure to watch "Keeping You Safe: Protecting Our Children" right here on WIS and LIVE on our WIS mobile app.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.