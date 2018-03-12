17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple Lexington County car break-ins and car theft

Jalon Britt, 17, was arrested and charged for breaking into vehicles and stealing a vehicle in Lexington County. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation surrounding car break-ins throughout the area and a car theft, according to deputies.

Jalon Britt, of Gaston, has been charged with stealing a car and breaking into vehicles in the Millstream Crossing and Millstream Place subdivisions as well as along Kingsberry Terrace and Vanarsdale Drive.

"Deputies detained Britt early Tuesday [March 6] morning after he initiated a pursuit while driving a car reported as stolen," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Detectives are still working on a number of cases in the same area and this arrest represents a major break in the investigation."

More charges could be applied to Britt as the investigation continues and it is known to investigators that Britt worked with multiple suspects.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip.

