9-year-old Midlands boy saves neighbor's life after car falls on top of him

A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.

Allen Clemmons was working on his Mustang convertible in his backyard on Saturday afternoon. As he attempted to remove the transmission, the car slid off the blocks and jack holding it up and fell onto Clemmons.

“I was having a really hard time breathing with it on top of me, even though I was kind of on my side,” Clemmons said.

For the next hour and a half he called out for help, but no one responded. His family was out running errands and most neighbors are out of earshot.

“I asked God to help me, to give me one more holler and send an angel by my way,” Clemmons said. “The last holler before I give up.”

After letting out that last holler, Clemmons was shocked to see 9-year-old Malachi running from a nearby yard.

“I was playing outside and I heard someone yelling,” Malachi said. “He was saying something like he was stuck but I didn’t know what he meant.”

When Malachi got close enough to see what had happened, he immediately grabbed a nearby jack and with the help of Clemmons guiding him, was able to get it back under the car. From there, he began pumping the two-foot pole until the car was raised off of Clemmons.

“My uncle taught me how to use a jack so I knew how,” Malachi said.

After relieving Clemmons of the weight of the car, he ran back to his aunt’s house to get help. Shortly after, a tow truck arrived and with the help of another jack, onlookers were able to pull Clemmons out from underneath the car. He was flown to Palmetto Health in Columbia for his injuries.

“I have six broken ribs and a fractured pelvis,” Clemmons said. “My shoulder is also banged up.”

Despite being injured, Clemmons said he is happy to be alive and thanks Malachi for saving his life.

“I don’t think I would have survived another 30 minutes,” he said. “It was getting really hard to breathe. He is truly my guardian angel.”

With therapy, Clemmons is expected to make a full recovery. Malachi plans to visit him in the hospital soon.

