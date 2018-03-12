Gamecocks enter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as No. 2 seed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks enter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as No. 2 seed

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in!

For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. This time, the Gamecocks enter the fray as a No. 2 seed hoping to defend their throne as national champions.

The Gamecocks will face off against North Carolina A&T in the Albany region. North Carolina A&T finished with a record of 23-8 and finished No. 1 in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference.

This year marks the first time in school history that the Gamecocks enter the tournament as a No. 2 seed. As a No. 2 seed, the Gamecocks will host the first two rounds at Colonial Life Arena. 

Virginia, USC head coach Dawn Staley's alma mater, is also in the Albany bracket as a No. 10 seed and will face off against South Carolina in the second round if both teams win their Round-1 matchups. 

South Carolina will make its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history this weekend. 

The first round for the Gamecocks will begin on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. 

Single-session tickets for the first and second rounds will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tue., March 13. General admission seating is available for $15 (adult) for the first round (both games) and $12 (adult) for the second round. Youth, University faculty/staff, and group pricing are also available.

Booklets for the entire weekend are available for $23 and include a general admission ticket for each round. Purchase ticket booklets by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, visiting the Colonial Life Arena box office during regular business hours or going online at GamecocksOnline.com. Single-session tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.

