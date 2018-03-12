Gamecocks enter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as No. 2 seed

The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. (Source: WIS)

For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. This time, the Gamecocks enter the fray as a No. 2 seed hoping to defend their throne as national champions.

The Gamecocks will face off against North Carolina A&T in the Albany region. North Carolina A&T finished with a record of 23-8 and finished No. 1 in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference.

This year marks the first time in school history that the Gamecocks enter the tournament as a No. 2 seed. As a No. 2 seed, the Gamecocks will host the first two rounds at Colonial Life Arena.

Virginia, USC head coach Dawn Staley's alma mater, is also in the Albany bracket as a No. 10 seed and will face off against South Carolina in the second round if both teams win their Round-1 matchups.

South Carolina will make its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history this weekend.

The first round for the Gamecocks will begin on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Single-session tickets for the first and second rounds will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tue., March 13. General admission seating is available for $15 (adult) for the first round (both games) and $12 (adult) for the second round. Youth, University faculty/staff, and group pricing are also available.

Booklets for the entire weekend are available for $23 and include a general admission ticket for each round. Purchase ticket booklets by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, visiting the Colonial Life Arena box office during regular business hours or going online at GamecocksOnline.com. Single-session tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.

