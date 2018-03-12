WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy booked on DWI charge in NC

As a wrestler for the WWE, Jeff Hardy is known as one half of the Hardy Boyz. But this weekend, he was known as an arrestee in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

According to an incident report from the Concord Police Department, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with DWI following a crash on Concord Parkway South just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hardy, according to the report, submitted to a breath test at the Cabarrus County Detention Center where he registered a .25 BAC. Anything over a .08 BAC is considered illegal in North Carolina.

Hardy, along with his brother, Matt, have been multiple championship-winning professional wrestlers since the 1990's.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in court April 16 -- just days after WWE's Wrestlemania.

