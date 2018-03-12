Columbia PD needs help identifying burglary suspect

The pictured suspect is accused of breaking in the Station at Five Points and stealing rent payments from drop boxes. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Have you seen this man?

Police need help identifying a burglary suspect that they say broke into the Station at Five Points over the weekend. CPD says he stole rent payments from drop boxes.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

