Man stabbed multiple times at Columbia party, suspect in custody

Ray Brooks, 43, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after police say he stabbed a man multiple times at a party. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body at a party on Lucius Road on Sunday.

Ray Brooks, 43, was arrested on the scene after CPD officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

Brooks is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The victim has since been treated for his injuries and has been released and Brooks is held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators emphasize that it is not believed that Brooks and the victim are friends.

